2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Anders Osborne of Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 28, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Anders Osborne (solo) is at the Ready Room with a show on Aug. 16; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $23 and go on sale at noon Friday at eventbrite.com.

Get more information at thereadyroom.com.

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

