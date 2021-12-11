 Skip to main content
Anderson East's Delmar Hall concert is postponed due to 'the bug'
2019 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 1

Anderson East performs May 24, 2019, in Napa, Calif. 

 Associated Press

Anderson East's concert tonight (Dec. 11) at Delmar Hall is postponed. A new date will be announced. He left this message for fans:

“Dear friends,

Looks like the bug we’ve been trying to avoid had finally found us. We are all doing ok but have to postpone December 10-18 to 2022. All tickets will be honored and we will let you know the dates as soon as possible. I’m incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you. Thank you all so much for your understanding and all the support. We’ll see y’all very soon.

Sincerely, Anderson”

Get more information by clicking here.

