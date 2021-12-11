Anderson East's Delmar Hall concert is postponed due to 'the bug'

Anderson East's concert tonight (Dec. 11) at Delmar Hall is postponed. A new date will be announced. He left this message for fans:
“Dear friends,
-
Looks like the bug we’ve been trying to avoid had finally found us. We are all doing ok but have to postpone December 10-18 to 2022. All tickets will be honored and we will let you know the dates as soon as possible. I’m incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you. Thank you all so much for your understanding and all the support. We’ll see y’all very soon.
Sincerely, Anderson”
Postponed Shows— Anderson East (@Andersoneast) December 10, 2021
December 10—Kansas City, MO
December 11—St. Louis, MO
December 12—Chattanooga, TN
December 14—Asheville, NC
December 15—Knoxville, TN
December 17—Columbus, OH
December 18—Cincinnati, OH pic.twitter.com/6Jibum7Xj8
