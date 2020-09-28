 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrea Bocelli coming to Enterprise Center in December moved to October 2021
0 comments

Andrea Bocelli coming to Enterprise Center in December moved to October 2021

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Update: Andrea Bocelli’s concert has been moved to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, 2021 at Enterprise Center. The original date was Dec. 3, 2020. Tickets for the new date will be valid on the new date. The refund period has begun. Click here for more information.

Previous post: Singer Andrea Bocelli will perform at Enterprise Center with a show on Dec. 3. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $80-$300 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 11 at ticketmaster.com.

The Enterprise Center box office is currently closed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is billed as is first career performance in St. Louis.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports