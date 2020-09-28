Andrea Bocelli coming to Enterprise Center in December moved to October 2021

Update: Andrea Bocelli’s concert has been moved to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, 2021 at Enterprise Center. The original date was Dec. 3, 2020. Tickets for the new date will be valid on the new date. The refund period has begun. Click here for more information.

Previous post: Singer Andrea Bocelli will perform at Enterprise Center with a show on Dec. 3. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $80-$300 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 11 at ticketmaster.com.

The Enterprise Center box office is currently closed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is billed as is first career performance in St. Louis.

