Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine coming to the Pageant
Andrew Bird (top) and Calexico and Iron & Wine (bottom)

Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine is at the Pageant for a stacked lineup on June 22. The show is part of “The Great Summer Stroll Tour.” Show time is at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office; and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets are $45-$80.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

