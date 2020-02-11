Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine coming to the Pageant

Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine is at the Pageant for a stacked lineup on June 22. The show is part of “The Great Summer Stroll Tour.” Show time is at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office; and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Tickets are $45-$80.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
