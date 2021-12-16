 Skip to main content
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine

 Courtesy of the artist

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine bring their “Outside Problems Tour” to Chesterfield Amphitheater with a show at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

Tickets are $41-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec 21 at ticketmaster.com.

The show is presented by the Pageant.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

 

