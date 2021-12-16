Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine bring their “Outside Problems Tour” to Chesterfield Amphitheater with a show at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
Tickets are $41-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec 21 at ticketmaster.com.
The show is presented by the Pageant.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
