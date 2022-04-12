 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Dashboard Confessional joining forces at St. Louis Music Park

  • 0
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

 Photo credit: Guadalupe Bustos

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Dashboard Confessional come to St. Louis Music Park

Armor for Sleep is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 15 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour begins July 31 in Minneapolis.

St. Louis Music Park kicks off its second season in May.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lawsuit timeline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News