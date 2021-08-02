 Skip to main content
Andrew Santino heading to the Pageant
Andrew Santino heading to the Pageant

Andrew Santino

Andrew Santino

 Courtesy of the artist

Comedian and actor Andrew Santino is at the Pageant with a show on Jan. 21, 2022. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

The show is a stop on his “Tito Cheeto Tour.”

Tickets are $35-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Santino currently appears on the show "Dave."

