Andy Cohen introducing his limited edition Pride Radio on SiriusXM for Pride weekend

Andy Cohen’s Pride Radio will launch on 4 p.m. Friday and run through Sunday on SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app. It’s a limited edition music channel taking over Radio Andy in celebration of Pride, with Pride anthems, DJ sets and celebrity guest DJs.

“We’re giving you a delicious soundtrack for Pride weekend, courtesy of an incredible, eclectic group of performers. I can’t wait to hear what’s on everybody’s playlist,” Andy Cohen said in a statement.

He’ll take over as DJ for seven hours throughout the weekend.

Among the artists whose music will be featured are staples such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, George Michael, Cher, Britney Spears, Diana Ross, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and more. The celebrity guest DJs includeJim Parsons, Olivia Newton-John, Barry Manilow, Matt Bomer, Paris Hilton, Erika Jayne, Adam Rippon, Kelly Osbourne, Margaret Cho, Jake Shears, Charlie Carver, Jonathan Bennett and Kristin Chenoweth.

Tracy Young will deliver an exclusive Pride dance mix at 7 p.m. Saturday; a DJ Lina set is at 4 p.m. Sunday.