Angela Winbush receiving hometown honors at Music at the Intersection with award, tribute concert

St. Louis-bred soul singer Angela Winbush receives her flowers with “It’s the Real Thing: St. Louis Celebrates Angela Winbush” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

The event will feature Coco Soul and Friends, St. Louis singers and musicians, honoring singer, songwriter and producer Winbush through song.

Winbush rose to fame as one half of the famed R&B duo Rene & Angela, and also produced for artists such as Janet Jackson, the Isley Brothers, Sheena Easton and Lalah Hathaway. Her solo hits include "I've Learned to Respect (The Power of Love), "Angel,” “Lay Your Troubles Down," "It’s the Real Thing” and "Treat U Rite."

The special event is a Music at the Intersection pre-party; the Music at the Intersection festival takes place Sept. 10-11 in Grand Center.

Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 15 at metrotix.com. Entry to the event is not included as part of the Music at the Intersection ticket or pass, and must be purchased separately.

During the evening of Sept. 10 at Music at the Intersection, which will featuring over fifty acts including Erykah Badu and Robert Glasper across four stages, Winbush will be honored with its St. Louis Legends Award on the Washington Avenue Main Stage, just before Badu’s performance.