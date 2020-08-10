You are the owner of this article.
Anita Jackson, Ryan Marquez, Bob Deboo, Mo Egeston added to Open Air Concert Series in Grand Center
Anita Jackson, Ryan Marquez, Bob Deboo, Mo Egeston added to Open Air Concert Series in Grand Center

Additional shows have been added to the new Open Air Concert Series in Grand Center. The concerts take place in an outdoor tent on the side of the Grandel, and the series is presented by Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Jazz St. Louis.

The new shows are:

Aug. 21, Ryan Marquez

Aug. 22, Mo Egeston All-Stars

Aug. 28 Bob Deboo Quartet

Aug. 29, Katarra Parson Trio

Sept. 4, Janet Evra

Sept. 5, Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet

Sept. 11, Ben Wheeler’s Sketchbook

Sept. 12, Anita Jackson

Concert tickets are $10.

The initial dates of the series were Be.Be & the Neo-Souls (Aug. 7), Brady Lewis Quartet (Aug. 8), Kaleb Kirby Quartet (Aug. 14) and Mark Harris II (Aug. 15).

Food and beverages are part of the event and must be ordered and paid for in advance.

Go to metrotix.com for tickets. Go to kranzbergartsfoundation.org for more information.

