Anita Jackson, Ryan Marquez, Bob Deboo, Mo Egeston added to Open Air Concert Series in Grand Center

Additional shows have been added to the new Open Air Concert Series in Grand Center. The concerts take place in an outdoor tent on the side of the Grandel, and the series is presented by Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Jazz St. Louis.
The new shows are:
Aug. 21, Ryan Marquez
Aug. 22, Mo Egeston All-Stars
Aug. 28 Bob Deboo Quartet
Aug. 29, Katarra Parson Trio
Sept. 4, Janet Evra
Sept. 5, Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet
Sept. 11, Ben Wheeler’s Sketchbook
Sept. 12, Anita Jackson
Concert tickets are $10.
The initial dates of the series were Be.Be & the Neo-Souls (Aug. 7), Brady Lewis Quartet (Aug. 8), Kaleb Kirby Quartet (Aug. 14) and Mark Harris II (Aug. 15).
Food and beverages are part of the event and must be ordered and paid for in advance.
Go to metrotix.com for tickets. Go to kranzbergartsfoundation.org for more information.
