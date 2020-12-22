 Skip to main content
Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve concerts are canceled, singer asks for prayers
Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve concerts are canceled, singer asks for prayers

Update: Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve shows have been canceled because of unforeseen circumstances. Ticket buyers will receive an automatic refund from metrotix.com.

In a statement, the singer said: "I'm so, so sorry to cancel. I so wanted to be with you to usher in a New Year, with hope for new blessings. I love Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the Open Air series. I'd like to let you know that COVID-19 has severely, adversely affected me and my family. Please family, be safe. Tale all precautions available to combat this enemy. Love you, and prayerfully sometime soon we'll see you down the road."

Previous post: Anita Jackson will perform on New Year's Eve as part of the Open Air Concert Series outside the Grandel, where concerts take place in a heated tent.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 and a dinner package purchase is required.

The concert is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

Get information and tickets at metrotix.com.

