Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve concerts are canceled, singer asks for prayers

In a statement, the singer said: "I'm so, so sorry to cancel. I so wanted to be with you to usher in a New Year, with hope for new blessings. I love Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the Open Air series. I'd like to let you know that COVID-19 has severely, adversely affected me and my family. Please family, be safe. Tale all precautions available to combat this enemy. Love you, and prayerfully sometime soon we'll see you down the road."