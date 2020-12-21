Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve concerts are canceled

Update: This show has been canceled because of unforeseen circumstances. Ticket buyers will receive an automatic refund from metrotix.com.

Previous post: Anita Jackson will perform on New Year's Eve as part of the Open Air Concert Series outside the Grandel, where concerts take place in a heated tent.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 and a dinner package purchase is required.

The concert is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

Get information and tickets at metrotix.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.