Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve concerts are canceled
Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve concerts are canceled

Anita Jackson at the Dark Room

Anita Jackson at the Dark Room

 Photo courtesy of Matthew Washausen

Update: This show has been canceled because of unforeseen circumstances. Ticket buyers will receive an automatic refund from metrotix.com.

Previous post: Anita Jackson will perform on New Year's Eve as part of the Open Air Concert Series outside the Grandel, where concerts take place in a heated tent.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 and a dinner package purchase is required.

The concert is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

Get information and tickets at metrotix.com.

Sports