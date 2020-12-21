Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve concerts are canceled

Update: This show has been canceled because of unforeseen circumstances. Ticket buyers will receive an automatic refund from metrotix.com.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, New Year's Eve ft. Anita Jackson has been canceled.— The Dark Room (@TheDarkRoomSTL) December 22, 2020
Ticket buyers will receive an automatic refund from @MetroTix. Allow up to 7 business days for the money to return to your account.
Support local artists in 2021: https://t.co/QUM535YpXs pic.twitter.com/fJYaEe1uwQ
Previous post: Anita Jackson will perform on New Year's Eve as part of the Open Air Concert Series outside the Grandel, where concerts take place in a heated tent.
Shows will be at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 and a dinner package purchase is required.
The concert is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.
Get information and tickets at metrotix.com.
