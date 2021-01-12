Annual Aaliyah tribute event goes virtual

The annual Aaliyah tribute event “One in a Million: An Aaliyah B-Day DJ Tribute goes virtual this year, taking place from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 15 with a livestream on Instagram.
James Biko will spin, and the livestream is on his IG page @ibejamesbiko.
Most-read stories in this section
-
Still 'Hot in Herre,' St. Louis star Nelly wraps up a nearly perfect 2020
-
St. Louis singer Wil Robinson, known for classics, plans album of original music
-
The Sheldon Concert Hall reschedules its Coffee Concert Series
-
Gene Jackson, Old Salt Union, Mark Harris II, Miss Jubilee, Javier Mendoza added to Open Air Concert Series
-
Denise Thimes on pandemic performances: 'We're doing this for our sanity'
Previously, the event was held at Urb Arts and Blank Space.
Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001. She’s known for songs such as “Rock the Boat,” “Try Again,” “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “One in a Million” and “More Than a Woman.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today