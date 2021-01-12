 Skip to main content
Annual Aaliyah tribute event goes virtual
AALIYAH

R&B singer and actress Aaliyah on May 9, 2001

 Photo by Jim Cooper, Associated Press

The annual Aaliyah tribute event “One in a Million: An Aaliyah B-Day DJ Tribute goes virtual this year, taking place from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 15 with a livestream on Instagram. 

James Biko will spin, and the livestream is on his IG page @ibejamesbiko.

Previously, the event was held at Urb Arts and Blank Space.

Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001. She’s known for songs such as “Rock the Boat,” “Try Again,” “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “One in a Million” and “More Than a Woman.”

 

