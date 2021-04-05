Anthology: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band coming to the Pageant

The “Endeavor for Normalcy” concert series continues with Anthology: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band at 8 p.m. May 1.
Tickets are $25 and are reserved in groups of two and four. Tickets can only be purchased through ticketmaster.com. There will be no box office sales.
All COVID-19 precautions and protocols will be strictly enforced.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
