Anthology: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band coming to the Pageant
 Courtesy of Anthology

The “Endeavor for Normalcy” concert series continues with Anthology: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band at 8 p.m. May 1.

Tickets are $25 and are reserved in groups of two and four. Tickets can only be purchased through ticketmaster.com. There will be no box office sales.

All COVID-19 precautions and protocols will be strictly enforced.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

