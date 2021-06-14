Anthony Hamilton headlining benefit concert for Urban Sprouts at the Sheldon Concert Hall

Soul singer Anthony Hamilton will headline a benefit concert for Urban Sprouts Child Development Center with a concert on July 8 at the Sheldon Concert Hall. The concert is billed as an intimate evening.
Event time is at 8 p.m.
The event consists of a private dinner, concert and meet-and-greet with Hamilton.
Go to urbansproutsconcert.org for more information.
The event will be “safe and socially distanced.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
