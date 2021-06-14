 Skip to main content
Anthony Hamilton headlining benefit concert for Urban Sprouts at the Sheldon Concert Hall
Anthony Hamilton headlining benefit concert for Urban Sprouts at the Sheldon Concert Hall

Anthony Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton

 Photo by Antwon Maxwell

Soul singer Anthony Hamilton will headline a benefit concert for Urban Sprouts Child Development Center with a concert on July 8 at the Sheldon Concert Hall. The concert is billed as an intimate evening.

Event time is at 8 p.m.

The event consists of a private dinner, concert and meet-and-greet with Hamilton.

Go to urbansproutsconcert.org for more information.

The event will be “safe and socially distanced.”

