Are the Rolling Stones about to give its St. Louis fans some 'Satisfaction'?
It looks like the Rolling Stones has lined up a summer date with St. Louis. The band’s infamous lips logo with the words "miss you" are seen outside of the Dome at America’s Center on the marquee. Nothing else is said but the lips tell it all.

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Representatives at the Dome at America’s Center are not speaking on the show, but an announcement feels like it's coming anytime now.

On its social media, the band posted it's “feeling restless,” seemingly implying it’s ready to pop out on the road.

Social media buzz has the St. Louis concert on either July 11 or Aug. 29.

The band performed at Savvis Center in 2006.

