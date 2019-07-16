Subscribe for 99¢
Ari Lennox

Courtesy of Paris Cole

Ari Lennox has been added to Lizzo’s sold-out Oct. 8 tour date at the Pageant. The show is a stop on Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You Too Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m. 

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Tags

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

