Ari Lennox has been added to Lizzo’s sold-out Oct. 8 tour date at the Pageant. The show is a stop on Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You Too Tour.”
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
