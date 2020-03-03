You are the owner of this article.
As I Lay Dying heading to the Pageant
As I Lay Dying heading to the Pageant

As I Lay Dying is at the Pageant with a show on June 12. The show is part of the “Burn to Emerge Tour.” Whitechapel and Shadow of Intent are on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $28.50-$32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

