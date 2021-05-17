Ashley McBryde pulling up at the Pageant in September

Ashley McBryde is at the Pageant with a show on Sept. 2; show time is at 8 p.m.
Priscilla Block is also on the bill.
The show is a stop on her “This Town Talks Tour.”
Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
