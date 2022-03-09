 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Asking Alexandria, Nothing More team up for tour coming to the Pageant

Nothing More

Nothing More

 Kevin C. Johnson

Asking Alexandria and Nothing More team up for a tour coming to the Pageant on June 9. Also on the bill are Atreyu and Eva Under Fire.

Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $38.25-$42.25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce says “This spring and summer we are finally getting back to doing what we love. We are finally hitting the road again and we will be bringing our biggest stage show yet with us…We have missed playing for you all so much and we can’t wait to get back out there and see you all. We will be playing songs from the very beginning of our career all the way through to our latest album ‘See What’s On the Inside.’ See you all soon.”

People are also reading…

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sam Smith and Normani accused of copying ‘Dancing With a Stranger’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News