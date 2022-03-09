Asking Alexandria, Nothing More team up for tour coming to the Pageant

Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce says “This spring and summer we are finally getting back to doing what we love. We are finally hitting the road again and we will be bringing our biggest stage show yet with us…We have missed playing for you all so much and we can’t wait to get back out there and see you all. We will be playing songs from the very beginning of our career all the way through to our latest album ‘See What’s On the Inside.’ See you all soon.”