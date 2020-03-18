Asleep at the Wheel's Sheldon Concert Hall concert shifts to September

Asleep at the Wheel’s postponed April 24 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 16.

Ticket-holders can present their tickets from the original date on the new date. Those who can’t make the new date can request a refund at the original point of purchase. They’re also asked to consider donating the cost of their tickets to the non-profit Sheldon Arts Foundation. Refunds must be requested by April 24 through metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at online@metrotix.com

New tickets are $35-$45.

The postponement came in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 locally, nationally and worldwide.

