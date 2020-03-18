You are the owner of this article.
Asleep at the Wheel's Sheldon Concert Hall concert shifts to September
Asleep at the Wheel’s postponed April 24 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 16.

Ticket-holders can present their tickets from the original date on the new date. Those who can’t make the new date can request a refund at the original point of purchase. They’re also asked to consider donating the cost of their tickets to the non-profit Sheldon Arts Foundation. Refunds must be requested by April 24 through metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at online@metrotix.com

New tickets are $35-$45.

The postponement came in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 locally, nationally and worldwide.

Sports