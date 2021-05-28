Asleep at the Wheel's Sheldon Concert Hall concert moves to the Fox Theatre

Update: The Sheldon Concert Hall’s Asleep at the Wheel concert on June 11 is moving to the Fox Theatre.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

A very limited number of tickets are on sale in pods for one, two or four people, available at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. All tickets are $45.

The show had originally been scheduled for April 2020, and was sold out.

By moving the show to the larger Fox Theatre, the show can go on with social distancing measures in place.

The Sheldon Concert Hall’s executive director Peter Palermo says ““Though the latest City of St. Louis health mandates would have allowed us to present this concert at the Sheldon, we feel more comfortable easing into the new guidelines at our own pace. Partnering with our great friends at the Fox allows us to move forward with the live concert in a world-class venue, while giving guests, staff and the artists a little more room to enjoy the concert comfortably and safely.”