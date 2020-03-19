Atomic Cowboy closes; postponed concerts include Talib Kweli, Chromeo, Toots & the Maytals

Atomic Cowboy is the Grove neighborhood is closed until further notice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. With that comes a number of concert postponements at the venue and restaurant that includes the Atomic Cowboy Pavilion and the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy.

Postponed, rescheduled and canceled concerts are:

-- Jake’s Leg’s March 21 concert at the Bootleg moves to Dec. 4

-- Rhett Price, March 25 at the Bootleg, new date to be announced

-- Mo Roots Pre-Party, March 27 at the Bootleg, canceled.

-- Blackwater ‘65, March 28 at the Bootleg, new date to announced

-- Aqueous, March 31 at the Bootleg, canceled.

-- Fresh Produce, April 1 at the Bootleg, new date to announced

-- Daily Bread, April 4 at the Bootleg, new date to be announced

-- School of Rock Kirkwood, April 5 at the Bootleg, postponed to June 14

-- Mollie Simms, April 10 at the Bootleg, new date to be announced

-- Falling Fences, April 11 at the Bootleg, new date to be announced

-- The Grateful Ball with the Travelin’ McCourys & Larry Keel Experience, April 17 concert at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion moves to June 13

-- Talib Kweli, April 18 concert at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion moves to Aug. 22

-- The Infamous Stringdusters, April 19 at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, new date to be announced

-- Toots & the Maytals, April 23 at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, new date to be announced