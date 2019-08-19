Subscribe for $3 for three months
Dan Jacobs, left, and Marc McKnight of Atreyu performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Atreyu’s 20th anniversary celebration will take place Nov. 11 at the Ready Room. Event time is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$129 at eventbrite.com and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get more information at thereadyroom.com.

 

