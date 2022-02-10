 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Australian Pink Floyd coming to the Factory for 'All That's To Come Tour'

Australian Pink Floyd

Australian Pink Floyd

 Photo by Mark F. Gibson

Australian Pink Floyd comes to the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 as part of the “All That’s to Come Tour.”

Ticket prices are $39.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The venue currently requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Robert Pattinson's skin looked green by end of 'The Batman' shoot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News