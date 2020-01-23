You are the owner of this article.
AWOLNATION, Tenille Townes performances added to NHL All-Star weekend
Green Day and O.A.R. aren’t the only music acts participating in NHL All-Star weekend. AWOLNATION, Tenille Townes and more have been added to the festivities.

Rock band AWOLNATION will perform during player introductions for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game Saturday night. Canadian country singer Tenille Townes will perform the Canadian national anthem for the All-Star Game. St. Louis-based teen singer Holly Connor will perform the U.S. national anthem before the NHL All-Star Skills. Blues anthem singer James Bertels will sing “O Canada" before the All-Star Skills.

13th Annual ACM Honors - Show

Tenille Townes performs at the 13th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

The house band is Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players, who’ll perform throughout the event.

Click here for more information on the free outdoor O.A.R. concert Friday.

Click here for more information on the free outdoor Green Day concert Saturday.

 

 

