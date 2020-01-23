AWOLNATION, Tenille Townes performances added to NHL All-Star weekend

Green Day and O.A.R. aren’t the only music acts participating in NHL All-Star weekend. AWOLNATION, Tenille Townes and more have been added to the festivities.

Rock band AWOLNATION will perform during player introductions for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game Saturday night. Canadian country singer Tenille Townes will perform the Canadian national anthem for the All-Star Game. St. Louis-based teen singer Holly Connor will perform the U.S. national anthem before the NHL All-Star Skills. Blues anthem singer James Bertels will sing “O Canada" before the All-Star Skills.

The house band is Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players, who’ll perform throughout the event.