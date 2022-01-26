 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baby Keem's 'The Melodic Blue Tour 2022' coming to the Pageant

Baby Keem

 Courtesy of the artist

Baby Keem's "The Melodic Blue Tour 2022" comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. March. 29.

Tickets are $30-$45 and go on sale at Jan. 27 at ticketmaster.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

