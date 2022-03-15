 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baby Keem's 'The Melodic Blue Tour 2022' sells out at the Pageant

Update: This show is sold out. Click here for more information.

Original post: Baby Keem's "The Melodic Blue Tour 2022" comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. March 29.

Tickets are $30-$45 and go on sale at Jan. 27 at ticketmaster.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

