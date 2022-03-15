Baby Keem's 'The Melodic Blue Tour 2022' sells out at the Pageant

Update: This show is sold out. Click here for more information.
Original post: Baby Keem's "The Melodic Blue Tour 2022" comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. March 29.
Tickets are $30-$45 and go on sale at Jan. 27 at ticketmaster.com.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today