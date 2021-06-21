 Skip to main content
'Back Outside Tour' starring Lil Baby, Lil Durk heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
2019 BET Awards - Show

Lil Baby performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello

Lil Baby will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on Sept. 30; Lil Durk is also on the bill.

The show is a stop on the “Back Outside Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $39.50-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.

