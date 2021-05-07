Backstreet Boys' 2021 tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2022

Update: The Backstreet Boys' postponed "DNA World Tour" at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is moving to 2022. The new date is 7:30 p.m. July 30. Click here for more information.

Earlier update: Backstreet Boys’ postponed “DNA World Tour” at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer has found its 2021 date -- the new date is Aug. 1, 2021. Originally, the show was taking place Aug. 2, 2020.

The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto the tickets as they will be good for the new date. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new date.