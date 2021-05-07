Backstreet Boys' 2021 tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2022

Update: The Backstreet Boys' postponed "DNA World Tour" at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is moving to 2022. The new date is 7:30 p.m. July 30. Click here for more information.
Earlier update: Backstreet Boys’ postponed “DNA World Tour” at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer has found its 2021 date -- the new date is Aug. 1, 2021. Originally, the show was taking place Aug. 2, 2020.
-
The Monkees return to Family Arena for November concert
-
Nikki Glaser to host the first 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted'
-
Ambrosia helps keep yacht rock afloat with its first drive-in concert
-
Nikki Glaser, Glass Animals, Old Dominion booked at Factory concert venue in Chesterfield
-
Thunderhead: The Rush Experience booked at the Pageant for two nights
The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.
Ticket holders are asked to hold onto the tickets as they will be good for the new date. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new date.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.