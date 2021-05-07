 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Backstreet Boys' 2021 tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2022
0 comments

Backstreet Boys' 2021 tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

From left: Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys

 Courtesy of Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Update: The Backstreet Boys' postponed "DNA World Tour" at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is moving to 2022. The new date is 7:30 p.m. July 30. Click here for more information.

Earlier update: Backstreet Boys’ postponed “DNA World Tour” at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer has found its 2021 date -- the new date is Aug. 1, 2021. Originally, the show was taking place Aug. 2, 2020. 

The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto the tickets as they will be good for the new date. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new date.

Click here and here for ticket refund information.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

El Jimador adds a wine twist for a perfect spring margarita

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports