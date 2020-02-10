You are the owner of this article.
Backstreet Boys bring 'DNA World Tour' back to St. Louis
Backstreet Boys bring 'DNA World Tour' back to St. Louis

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

From left: Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys perform March 14, 2019, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Backstreet Boys’ “DNA World Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show Aug. 2.

Tickets are $30-$299.50 and go on sale at noon Feb. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office.

In September, the tour played Enterprise Center.

The group’s latest album is “DNA.”

