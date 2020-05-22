You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Backstreet Boys, Hall and Oates postponed at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Nickelback and Sammy Hagar canceled
0 comments

Backstreet Boys, Hall and Oates postponed at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Nickelback and Sammy Hagar canceled

Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months

Backstreet Boys “DNA Tour,” Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons Tour,” Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Daryl Hall and John Oates, and Santana and Earth Wind and Fire’s “Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour" are among the latest concert postponements and cancellations at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Here's the latest rundown:

-- Chicago, Rick Springfield, June 23, postponed

-- Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire, July 7, postponed

-- Megadeth, Lamb of God, July 11, postponed

Daryl Hall and John Oates, July 24, postponed

-- Backstreet Boys, Aug. 2, postponed

-- Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Aug. 7, canceled

-- Nickelback, Aug. 22, canceled

Earlier this week, several other show changes at the venue were announced as well.

Click here and here for more information on ticket refunding.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports