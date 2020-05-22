Backstreet Boys, Hall and Oates postponed at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Nickelback and Sammy Hagar canceled

Backstreet Boys “DNA Tour,” Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons Tour,” Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Daryl Hall and John Oates, and Santana and Earth Wind and Fire’s “Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour" are among the latest concert postponements and cancellations at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.
Here's the latest rundown:
-- Chicago, Rick Springfield, June 23, postponed
-- Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire, July 7, postponed
-- Megadeth, Lamb of God, July 11, postponed
#MetalTourOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/BY6iNYJmdJ— Megadeth (@Megadeth) May 20, 2020
Daryl Hall and John Oates, July 24, postponed
May 20, 2020
-- Backstreet Boys, Aug. 2, postponed
As much as we were looking forward to seeing you this summer, our # 1 priority is the safety of our fans. We are postponing the DNA North American tour. Hang on to your tix, because you know we’ll be back! An announcement is coming next week. Stay safe. Love you ❤️ #DNAWorldTour pic.twitter.com/VDlztrZUZy— Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) May 19, 2020
-- Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Aug. 7, canceled
The summer 2020 tour has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We're disappointed that the current situation has forced us to make this call but our top priority is the health&safety of our entire CIRCLE family especially our fans. Refund+details: https://t.co/p3k1mGluQ6 pic.twitter.com/AzBmErdbpJ— Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) May 19, 2020
-- Nickelback, Aug. 22, canceled
#ATRRTour update: We are gutted that we won't be able to see you all in concert this year, but we know this is the right decision for the safety, health & well-being of everyone. We will keep you posted when we can play for you all again. In the meantime, please stay safe & well. pic.twitter.com/mNu3I4a8zp— Nickelback (@Nickelback) May 19, 2020
