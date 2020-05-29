Backstreet Boys' rescheduled 2021 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is announced

Backstreet Boys’ postponed “DNA World Tour” at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer has found its 2021 date -- the new date is Aug. 1, 2021. Originally, the show was taking place Aug. 2, 2020.

The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto the tickets as they will be good for the new date. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new date.

Click here and here for ticket refund information.

