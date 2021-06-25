 Skip to main content
Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio coming to the Pageant for joint show
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio

 Courtesy of the artist

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio are on their way to the Pageant at Nov. 17. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

War On Women is also on the bill.

Tickets are $35-$45 on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The show is presented by 105.7 the Point.

