Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio coming to the Pageant for joint show

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio are on their way to the Pageant at Nov. 17. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
War On Women is also on the bill.
Tickets are $35-$45 on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The show is presented by 105.7 the Point.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today