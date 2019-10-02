Today only! Join for $3
2019 Louder Than Life Festival - Day 2

Josh Katz, left, and Alex Espiritu of Badflower perform during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Badflower’s concert at Delmar Hall is sold out. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Also on the bill are Weathers and Dead Poet Society.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

 

Upcoming events

Tags

View comments