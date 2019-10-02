Badflower’s concert at Delmar Hall is sold out. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Also on the bill are Weathers and Dead Poet Society.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
