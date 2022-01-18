Bastille heading to the Factory for 'Give Me the Future Tour 2022'

Bastille brings its “Give Me the Future Tour 2022” to the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. May 31.
Tickets are $39.50-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.
Bastille has released a new single, “Shut Off the Lights,” from the band’s upcoming album “Give Me the Future.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
