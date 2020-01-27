Bayside bringing its '20 Years of Bad Luck' tour to the Pageant

Bayside’s “20 Years of Bad Luck” tour is at the Pageant with a show on May 28. Show time is a 7 p.m.
Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights and Can’t Swim are also on the bill.
Tickets are $24-$28 and go on sale at noon Thursday. Get tickets at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant. Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
