Bayside, Thrice tour coming ot the Pageant

Bayside and Thrice are teaming up for the “headline two thousand twenty two united states tour” at the Pageant on June 16. Anxious is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 11 a.m. March 11 at ticketmaster.com.

105.7 the Point is presenting the show.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Thrice drummer Riley Breckenridge says: “We had a blast on our Horizons/East headline tour last fall and can’t wait to get back on the road with Bayside and Anxious and share more of the record with you all.”

