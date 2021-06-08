Bayside's '21 Years of Really Bad Luck Tour' heading to Pop's

Bayside’s “21 Years of Really Bad Luck Tour” is at Pop’s with a show on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Also on the tour on Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, and the Bombpops.

Tickets are $24-$28 at ticketweb.com and go on sale at noon June 10.

Front man Anthony Raneri said: “We had to rebook this tour 4 times and that’s only going to make it sweeter when it finally happens. Can’t wait to finally get a chance to celebrate our milestone with good friends and the best fans.”

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

The band released “Acoustic Volume 3” in December.

