Bayside's '21 Years of Really Bad Luck Tour' heading to Pop's

Bayside’s “21 Years of Really Bad Luck Tour” is at Pop’s with a show on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Also on the tour on Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, and the Bombpops.
Tickets are $24-$28 at ticketweb.com and go on sale at noon June 10.
Front man Anthony Raneri said: “We had to rebook this tour 4 times and that’s only going to make it sweeter when it finally happens. Can’t wait to finally get a chance to celebrate our milestone with good friends and the best fans.”
The band released “Acoustic Volume 3” in December.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
