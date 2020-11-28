 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups

BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups

 Courtesy of John May

BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups downtown is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

BB’s John May says “We have been careful and diligent about social distancing, masks and sanitization but the virus is invisible and we knew it could happen at any time. We will be reopening once our staff has negative test results and the venue has gone through a deep cleaning process to ensure a safe reopening next weekend. It is unfortunate, but is the right thing to do to project our staff, patrons and musicians to ensure a safe environment to experience world class live music responsibly and respectfully together.”

The employee tested positive on Nov. 27; the Jeremiah Johnson concert that night was canceled, as is the Ivas John Band concert Nov. 28.

The closing affects Nov. 29’s sold-out concert with Mark Harris and friends titled “Family Affair,” which is expected to be rescheduled.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports