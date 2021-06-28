 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beach Boys concert added at the Factory in Chesterfield, canceled at Family Arena
0 comments

Beach Boys concert added at the Factory in Chesterfield, canceled at Family Arena

{{featured_button_text}}
The Beach Boys, the Temptations at Family Arena

The Beach Boys perform at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The Beach Boys will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Factory in Chesterfield, a venue that makes its debut this summer. 

Brian Carp, chief operating officer at the Factory at the District, gives a look inside the Chesterfield concert venue, which opens to the public July 16 with a show by electronic artist deadmau5. 

Tickets are $49.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 1.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Beach Boys show that had been scheduled for this summer at Family Arena has been canceled. Refunds are available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This tiny balloon could help those with chronic back pain

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports