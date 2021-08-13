Ben Platt heading to the Fox Theatre for 'The Reverie Tour'

Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt comes to the Fox Theatre as part of his “The Reverie Tour” coming on the Fox Theatre March 16, 2022.
This is Platt’s biggest North American tour to date.
Jake Wesley Rogers is also on the bill.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $49.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at metrotix.com.
Platt’s new album is “Reverie.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today