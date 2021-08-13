 Skip to main content
Ben Platt heading to the Fox Theatre for 'The Reverie Tour'
Ben Platt

 Photo by Vince Aung

Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt comes to the Fox Theatre as part of his “The Reverie Tour” coming on the Fox Theatre March 16, 2022.

This is Platt’s biggest North American tour to date. 

Jake Wesley Rogers is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at metrotix.com.

Platt’s new album is “Reverie.”

 

