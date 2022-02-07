 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ben Platt's 'Reverie Tour' heading to the Fox Theatre is rescheduled for September

 Photo by Vince Aung

Update: The Ben Platt concert originally scheduled for March 16, 2022 at The Fabulous Fox Theatre has been rescheduled for Sept. 17, 2022. All original tickets remain valid for the newly scheduled date. Click here for more information.

Original post: Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt brings his "Reverie Tour" to the Fox Theatre for a show at 8 p.m. March 16.

This is Platt’s biggest North American tour to date. Jake Wesley Rogers is also on the bill.

Tickets are $49.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at metrotix.com.

Platt’s new album is “Reverie.” He starred in the original Broadway cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" and will reprise his role in a film adaptation of the hit musical, in theaters Sept. 24. 

