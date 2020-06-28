You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BET Awards' In Memoriam segment includes St. Louis rapper Huey
0 comments

BET Awards' In Memoriam segment includes St. Louis rapper Huey

Subscribe for $3 for three months
Huey

Huey (screen grab from BET Awards)

St. Louis rapper Huey was included in the In Memoriam package during Sunday night’s 2020 BET Awards, broadcast on BET, BET HER and CBS (making its debut on CBS). Huey was sandwiched between actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and writer Jas Waters.

Thursday night, Huey was killed in a double shooting in Kinloch. He originally hails from Kinloch. 

Huey is known for the top ten hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It.” Also during the broadcast, Shaquille O'Neal, playing DJ for a moment, dipped into the song for a bit.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports