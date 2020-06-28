BET Awards' In Memoriam segment includes St. Louis rapper Huey

St. Louis rapper Huey was included in the In Memoriam package during Sunday night’s 2020 BET Awards, broadcast on BET, BET HER and CBS (making its debut on CBS). Huey was sandwiched between actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and writer Jas Waters.
Thursday night, Huey was killed in a double shooting in Kinloch. He originally hails from Kinloch.
Huey is known for the top ten hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It.” Also during the broadcast, Shaquille O'Neal, playing DJ for a moment, dipped into the song for a bit.
