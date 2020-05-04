You are the owner of this article.
Beth Hart reschedules her Pageant concert for February 2021
Update: Beth Hart's "War in My Mind" tour stop has been rescheduled for Feb. 13 with Quinn Sullivan. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. The rescheduling comes in the wake of coronavirus. Click here for more information. Click here to read the venue's new ticket refund policy.

Original post: Beth Hart is at the Pageant with a show on April 25; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$60 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

The show is a stop on the "War in My Mind" tour.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

