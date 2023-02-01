Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour' will come to St. Louis

Beyoncé will play the Dome at America’s Center when her “Renaissance World Tour” rolls into town Aug. 21. Show time is at 7 p.m.

The highly anticipated tour marks her return to St. Louis after her 2016 stop at the Dome at America’s Center for her “Formation World Tour.”

Sale dates and ticket prices are not yet available. Tickets will be available through ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.

The tour is using Verified Fan to help with the ticketing process. Verified Fan requires a registration, and helps filter out buyers looking to purchase tickets to resell, allowing more tickets to go into the hands of fans.

Verified registration is open through Feb. 16 at 10:59 p.m.

Register at beyonce.livenation.com or tour.beyonce.com.

The tour plays Europe before kicking off in North America July 8 in Toronto.

The singer’s initiative BeyGOOD, founded in 2013, will support entrepreneurs in various cities throughout the tour through Black Parade Route luncheons celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded. BeyGOOD will also support students through scholarship funds.

The tour is named after her “Renaissance” album, which Beyonce released last July with the single “Break My Soul.” The album also includes the hit "Cuff It."

Beyonce is up for nine Grammy Awards this weekend for “Renaissance” include for Album of the Year. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards airs Feb. 5 on KMOV, live from Crypto.com Arena.

St. Louis singer-songwriter Cor.ece co-wrote “Cozy” from the album. Ferguson trumpeter Keyon Harrold played on “Pure/Honey.”