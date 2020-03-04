Big Boi, Rebirth Brass Band, Chromeo DJ set coming to Atomic Cowboy in separate shows

Big Boi, a Chromeo DJ set, and Rebirth Brass Band are new concerts coming to Atomic Cowboy Pavilion.
-- Big Boi, 8 p.m. June 18, $35-$40,
-- Chromeo DJ set with DJ Alexis Tucci, 8 p.m. May 8, $22-$35, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
-- Rebirth Brass Band, 8 p.m. May 30, $20-$25, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets for all the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketweb.com.
Get more information at atomiccowboystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
