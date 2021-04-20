Big Freedia, Too Many Zooz coming to Delmar Hall in joint show

Big Freedia & Too Many Zooz is at Delmar Hall with a show on Sept. 19. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$28 beginning at 10 a.m. April 23.
Delmar Hall hasn’t reopened since closing March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, but new shows for 2021 are starting to pour in.
The shows are being booked as full capacity events
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
