Big Gigantic is coming to the Factory

Big Gigantic

Big Gigantic

 Courtesy of the artist

Big Gigantic is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on July 17. Concert time is at 6:50 p.m.

Inzo, Young Franco and Convex are also on the bill.

Tickets are $34-$49 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

