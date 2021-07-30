 Skip to main content
Big Head Todd and the Monsters heading to the Pageant
Big Head Todd and the Monsters heading to the Pageant

Big Head Todd and the Monsters is at the Pageant with a concert on Nov. 6; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

